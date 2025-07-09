Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.93 and traded as high as C$66.90. Linamar shares last traded at C$65.99, with a volume of 106,958 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
In related news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.96, for a total value of C$247,848.00. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $356,349 in the last 90 days. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
