Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.93 and traded as high as C$66.90. Linamar shares last traded at C$65.99, with a volume of 106,958 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNR

Linamar Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.96, for a total value of C$247,848.00. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $356,349 in the last 90 days. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.