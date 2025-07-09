Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) shot up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.53. 1,476,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 663,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 12.9%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.31.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lixte Biotechnology
LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lixte Biotechnology
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.