Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) shot up 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.53. 1,476,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 663,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 12.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lixte Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIXT Free Report ) by 172.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 3.40% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

