Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.62 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 76.06 ($1.03). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 75.66 ($1.03), with a volume of 82,250,672 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 71 ($0.97) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.25 ($0.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.62.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 152,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £115,657.56 ($157,228.87). Also, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 238,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £181,330.68 ($246,507.18). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

