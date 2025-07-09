ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of MAN opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.07. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.