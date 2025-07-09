MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $36.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $631.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

