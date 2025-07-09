Mark Allan Purchases 25 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 597 ($8.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.25 ($202.90).

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Mark Allan bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($204.24).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 591.50 ($8.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 490.20 ($6.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 682 ($9.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 580.99.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group ( LON:LAND ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 38.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.



At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

