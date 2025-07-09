Mark Allan Purchases 25 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 597 ($8.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.25 ($202.90).
Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Mark Allan bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($204.24).
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 591.50 ($8.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 490.20 ($6.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 682 ($9.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 580.99.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
