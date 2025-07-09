Mark Bottomley Sells 12,346 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,218 ($70.94), for a total transaction of £644,214.28 ($875,767.10).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Bottomley bought 375 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,300 ($72.05) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($27,018.76).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mark Bottomley sold 378 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,300 ($72.05), for a total transaction of £20,034 ($27,234.91).

CWK stock opened at GBX 5,230.42 ($71.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,405 ($59.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,590 ($75.99). The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,043.13.

Cranswick ( LON:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.72) EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($73.00) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

