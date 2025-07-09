McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

