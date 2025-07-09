Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 100 ($1.36) to GBX 150 ($2.04) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Metro Bank Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £887.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.14.
Metro Bank Company Profile
