Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 100 ($1.36) to GBX 150 ($2.04) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £887.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.14.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

