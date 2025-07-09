MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of MTG opened at $27.27 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,499,000 after purchasing an additional 743,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,008,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,815,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,766,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,006,000 after acquiring an additional 677,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

