MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGM. Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

