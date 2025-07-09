Michael Doar Acquires 3,000 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Doar acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 226,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,784. The trade was a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Doar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Doar bought 2,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Michael Doar acquired 2,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,980.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Doar acquired 4,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $62,960.00.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.54. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HURC

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.