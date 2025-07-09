Mike Powell Purchases 24 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,186 ($16.12) per share, for a total transaction of £284.64 ($386.95).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Mike Powell purchased 13 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158.08 ($214.90).

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,181.36 ($16.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 973.80 ($13.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,604.50 ($21.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,190.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.