Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Acquires £28,571.42 in Stock

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stephenson purchased 2,857,142 shares of Mila Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £28,571.42 ($38,840.97).
Mila Resources Trading Down 5.5%
Shares of MILA stock opened at GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.26. Mila Resources Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Mila Resources Company Profile
