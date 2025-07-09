Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Acquires £28,571.42 in Stock

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stephenson purchased 2,857,142 shares of Mila Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £28,571.42 ($38,840.97).

Mila Resources Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of MILA stock opened at GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.26. Mila Resources Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

