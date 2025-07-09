Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.95 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.96). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.94), with a volume of 232,936 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
