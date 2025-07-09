Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.32. 23,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 3,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Mitesco Stock Down 15.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

