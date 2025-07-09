Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.62 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 140.60 ($1.91). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 139.81 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,362,439 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 165 ($2.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.62.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current year.

Mitie Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Mitie Group news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £197,280 ($268,189.23). Also, insider Salma Shah purchased 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £3,327.60 ($4,523.65). Insiders have bought a total of 155,721 shares of company stock valued at $21,379,156 over the last three months. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

