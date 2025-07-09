Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) vs. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Head to Head Comparison

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Fangdd Network Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $37.01 million 5.12 -$5.76 million ($0.25) -17.88 Fangdd Network Group $46.46 million 0.12 $4.22 million N/A N/A

Fangdd Network Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobile Infrastructure and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mobile Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.43%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -20.75% -3.91% -1.82% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mobile Infrastructure



Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Fangdd Network Group



Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

