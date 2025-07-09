Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Trading 3.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.90 and last traded at $53.90. Approximately 464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
