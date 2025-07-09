MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Greenridge Global

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Greenridge Global’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s current price.

MoneyHero Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of MoneyHero stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. MoneyHero has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.72 million during the quarter. MoneyHero had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyHero will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

