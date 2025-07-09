Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1%

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $234.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.