Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 52,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 71,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAUTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Montage Gold Stock Down 0.8%

Montage Gold Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

