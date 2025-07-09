Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Sells £189,092.50 in Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 87,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £189,092.50 ($257,058.86).

Shares of LON:MOON opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.90) on Wednesday. Moonpig Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 184.40 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 277.50 ($3.77). The firm has a market cap of £726.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31.

MOON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 235 ($3.19) in a report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.49) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.75 ($3.74).

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

