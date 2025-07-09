Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOYG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Trading Up 9.9%

About Voyager Technologies

Shares of VOYG opened at $42.86 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $73.95.

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.