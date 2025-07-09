Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $587.00 to $595.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.79.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $526.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

