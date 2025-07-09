Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna set a $12.00 price objective on RXO and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. RXO has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 234.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

