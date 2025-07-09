Morgan Stanley Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $498.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $493.00 to $498.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.07.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $499.33 on Monday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

