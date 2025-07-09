Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 421352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

