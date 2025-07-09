MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $27.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

