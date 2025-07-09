M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $20,791,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $21,783,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,315,000 after acquiring an additional 244,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $200.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.77 and a 12-month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.