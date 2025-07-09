Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.57. 558,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,353,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 287.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 348,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 162,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4,974.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

