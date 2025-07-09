Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,882,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $444.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.29 and its 200 day moving average is $448.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.69 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.