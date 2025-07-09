Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,197 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE KR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

