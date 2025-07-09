Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.