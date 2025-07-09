Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 68,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE RY opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.36.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.