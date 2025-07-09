Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

