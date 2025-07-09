Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after buying an additional 420,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $588,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,080,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,174 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

