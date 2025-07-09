Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 165,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

