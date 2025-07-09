Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,826,251. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.