Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 307 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC's holdings in Saia were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,291 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Saia by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,251 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Saia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,187 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $294.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Saia from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.21.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

