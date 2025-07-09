Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMAY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GMAY opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $319.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

