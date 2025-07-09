Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $330.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $336.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Melius Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

