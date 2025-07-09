Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,978,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $123.02.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

