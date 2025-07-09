Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

