Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

