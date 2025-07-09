Mutual Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,879.68. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $2,977,683. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

