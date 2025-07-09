Mutual Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 901,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 610,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,432,000 after buying an additional 437,984 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,420,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

