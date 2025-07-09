Mutual Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 475,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 365,642 shares during the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 558,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FDEC opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

