Mutual Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,830,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

