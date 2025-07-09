Mutual Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 382.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

